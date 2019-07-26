Vikings ready for a fresh start

The start of training camp means embarking on a hopeful new season.

"It's like the first day of school, it's always nice to get back with the team," said Stefon Diggs.

After the Minnesota Vikings were one win away from the Super Bowl in 2017, it was followed by finishing 8-7–and-1 last year, missing the post season for the second time in four years.

"We've all got to be on the same page, plenty of mishaps happened last year, best thing we can do is move on, learn from it and really grow," said Diggs.

For a team with a lot of promise, their potential is fueling them more than ever.

"So everybody says okay we want to win the division, we want to win a Super Bowl, I was trying to tell them what we have to do in order to do things, as opposed to saying some generic goal," said Mike Zimmer.

The Vikings return all but three starters on offense and a strong core at defense... that familiarity means its straight to business on the first day of training camp.

"The biggest thing for me is trying to help this team win games and it doesn't matter how good of a year you have. If you're not in the playoffs you feel like you didn't do the right things or do enough to help the team win. So I'm just going back to the grindstone trying to figure out ways I can help this team and help lead and help just try to take that next step," said Adam Thielen

Despite it being the start of a new season, the message and the drive with this team remains the same.

"It's hard to maintain consistency year in and year out, and if you think because you had a good year the year before that you can just roll the bar out the next year and win football games, you're wrong. And with that being said, if you have a down year the year before, that has nothing to do with the 2019 Minnesota Vikings," said Kyle Rudolph.

"You get a fresh start, last year is gone, so we're back at training camp to get better and get going in the right direction, so personal the skies the limit, if all moving parts go perfect," said Diggs.