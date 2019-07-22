Vikings sign former Jackrabbit

Eagan, Minn. (July 22, 2019) – The Minnesota Vikings announce the following roster moves:

SIGNED:

PLAYER POS. EXP. COLLEGE

Tiano Pupungatoa...................... G............... R............. South Dakota State

WAIVED:

PLAYER POS. EXP. COLLEGE

Roc Thomas............................ RB............... 2................ Jacksonville State

Tiano Pupungatoa (6-3, 299), pronounced tee-AH-no POO-pun-guh-toe-ah, joins the club after participating in the team’s rookie minicamp this past May on a tryout basis. He arrives in Minnesota after spending his collegiate playing career at South Dakota State University. A three-year starter at guard for the Jackrabbits, he was named to the AP FCS All-American Third Team in 2018 as a redshirt senior. Pupungatoa was a member of the offensive line that holds school-record performances by averaging 42.5 points and 480.5 total offensive yards per game. Playing his first collegiate snaps on the defensive side of the ball in 2015, he saw action in four games as a defensive lineman after redshirting his first season at SDSU in 2014. The River Falls, Wisconsin, native originally spent the 2013-14 academic year at the United States Military Academic Preparatory School in West Point, New York. Full name is Sepesitiano Pupungatoa.

VIKINGS MEDIA SCHEDULE

Tuesday, July 23

9:00-10:00 a.m. – Walk thru (filming and photography available throughout)

10:00 a.m. – Mike Zimmer & Rick Spielman press conferences & players available coming off the field

1:45 p.m. – Players enter the practice fields

2:10-3:30 p.m. – Practice (filming and photography available throughout)

3:30 p.m. – Players available coming off the field

Courtesy: Vikings

