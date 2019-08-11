Vikings trade draft pick for Ravens' kicker/punter Vedvik

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - Looking for solutions for their longtime kicking issues, the Minnesota Vikings traded for Kaare Vedvik from the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Courtesy: MGN

Vedvik has kicked and punted for Baltimore, which was set at the position with standouts Justin Tucker and Sam Koch.

Vedvik spent the entire 2018 season on the non-football injury list for Baltimore after he was assaulted and suffered injuries. He was 4 for 4 on field goals and converted two extra-point attempts in the Ravens first preseason game, while punting twice for a 55.5-yard average.

Minnesota has veteran kicker Dan Bailey, who missed seven field-goal attempts last season with a career-worst 75 percent conversation rate, and punter Matt Wile in training camp.