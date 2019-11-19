WBB: Augie downs Midland in home opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- In its home opener, the Augustana women's basketball team defeated Midland 64-56 Tuesday night inside the Elmen Center.

With the win, the Vikings move to 2-0 on the season while Midland, who played the game as an exhibition, remains at 3-4.

For the second-straight game, the Vikings jumped out to a fast start, leading 13-5 after a Camryn Hay jumper in the paint gave the Vikings an eight-point lead. Augustana pushed its lead to nine with 3:50 left in the first quarter but the Warriors would cut the lead down to two points at the end of the first quarter after Peyton Wingert made a pair from the charity stripe.

Augustana used another fast start to the quarter to jump out to an 11 point lead after a Vishe' Rabb 3-pointer. After an Aislinn Duffy layup made the lead 13 at 30-17, the Warriors called a timeout to try to stop the momentum. Midland cut the lead to single digits at eight but Augie closed the first half on a 5-0 run to take a 37-24 lead into the break. The Vikings held the Warriors to 17-percent shooting and only nine points in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Midland came to play as it cut a 15-point lead down to nine points after a Lexis Haase jumper in the paint. This time the Warriors ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to cut the lead down to 44-37.

With the score 47-37 in the fourth quarter, Midland used a 6-0 run to cut the lead down to 47-45, forcing the Vikings to call a timeout. Augustana responded to extend the lead to five points but Amanda Hansen converted an and-one to bring the lead back to two points for the Vikings. From the 4:53 mark until the 1:07 mark both teams traded clutch baskets back-and-forth keeping the lead under five points.

A missed 3-pointer from Midland and a jumper from Rabb along with free throws late secured the 64-56 victory for the Vikings.

The Vikings were led by freshman Lauren Sees with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Sees also dished out three assists and went 3-of-4 from deep. Abby Hora chipped in with 14 points and four rebounds while Rabb recorded 13 points and four rebounds.

Augustana forced 16 turnovers and cashed in on 19 points off those turnovers. Overall as a team, the Vikings shot 35 percent from the field and went 12-of-20 from the line.

Up Next

The Vikings host Mount Marty on Friday at 7 p.m. inside the Elmen Center.

