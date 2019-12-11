WBB: Jacks down Chattanooga 71-56

South Dakota State women's basketball topped Chattanooga, 71-56, on Wednesday night at Frost Arena to advance to 7-4 on the season.

"Good game. I thought we played really hard throughout the game," head coach Aaron Johnston said. "At times, we were really good defensively. We played with a kind of urgency we need to."

Four Jackrabbits reached double figures, led by Tagyn Larson with a season-high 15 points, going 6-of-7 from the field including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Larson also lead the team defensively with six rebounds while dishing a career-best eight assists.

"It was really good to see Tagyn play well," Johnston said. "I thought this was her best game so far of the year. Not just because she shot the ball well, but she had eight assists. We really need that forward position to create offense for the team, not just for themselves."

Lindsey Theuninck turned in a career-high 13 points in her first ever start as a Jackrabbit. Paiton Burckhard recorded 11 points and 5 boards, while Sydney Stapleton added 10 points. Additionally, Rylie Cascio Jensen posted five assists.

The Jackrabbits shot 48.4 percent (29-of-60) from the field and 42.1 percent from long distance. The Mocs, led by Eboni Williams (11 points), went 41.7 percent (10-of-24) from beyond the arc.

A pair of Theuninck 3-pointers and one from Irwin helped the Jacks take a 14-6 lead to open the game. However, a 9-2 run by Chattanooga cut SDSU's advantage to just one point (16-15) at the end of the opening frame. The teams traded punches throughout the second quarter, but the Jacks held onto a 31-27 lead at halftime.

State held just a 40-36 advantage midway through the third when a 13-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Stapleton, gave the Jacks a 15-point lead. SDSU outscored the Mocs 22-11 in the third quarter.

Play was even in the final quarter with each team scoring 18 points, but Chattanooga never game closer than 11 the rest of the way. A 3-pointer by Larson with 24 seconds to play gave the Jacks their largest lead of 18 points.

Game Notes

• The Jackrabbits hold a 2-0 advantage over Chattanooga in the all-time series.

• SDSU outrebounded the Mocs 35-30.

• Tagyn Larson and Lindsey Theuninck both set new career marks in the win.

Up Next

South Dakota State continues its three-game homestand as it hosts Central Michigan on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

