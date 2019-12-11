WBB: USD blasts Mount Marty

VERMILLION, S.D.—No. 21 South Dakota shot a staggering 66.2 percent from the floor as the Coyotes downed Mount Marty 110-39 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Wednesday night.

“Tonight our young ladies did a great job of sharing the basketball and played very efficiently on the offensive end,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We now have to focus on final exams as well as preparing for a very good Montana team on Sunday.”

The Coyotes made 43-of-65 shots in the game for 66.2 percent to break South Dakota’s school record for single-game field-goal percentage. The previous record was 64.2 percent (43-67) on Dec. 16, 1993 against Mount Marty. That record has stood longer than any member of the Coyote roster has been alive.

No. 21 South Dakota (10-1) played all 13 athletes for 10 or more minutes with every player scoring a bucket.

Senior Taylor Frederick led the way with a season-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor and five made free-throws. She also handed out two assists and stole the ball twice.

Joining Frederick in double-figures were junior guard Claudia Kunzer and senior guard Madison McKeever with 12 points each. Kunzer finished 5-of-6 from the field for a season-high with two assists and a blocked shot. McKeever grabbed four rebounds and stole the ball three times.

Freshman Regan Sankey recorded her second career double-figure game with 10 points. She also grabbed four boards, tallied two assists and stole the ball twice.

Other contributions included a career-high nine points for senior forward Megan Bonar. She went 4-for-4 from the field with two steals and a blocked shot. Freshman guard Macy Guebert added eight points and three steals. Freshman forward Jeniah Ugofsky tallied five assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Senior guard Ciara Duffy, limited to 13 minutes of action, scored eight points, handed out six assists and stole the ball twice. Junior guard Chloe Lamb and junior center Hannah Sjerven tallied eight and seven points, respectively.

In all, the Coyote bench totaled 69 of the 110 points in the game.

Mount Marty (6-4, exhibition game) did not have a player reach double-figures.

The Lancers were shooting 50 percent from the floor at the half, but had already committed 14 turnovers for the Coyotes to capitalize off of. South Dakota led 57-26 at the break.

South Dakota totaled 55 points off 38 Lancer turnovers in the game. The Coyotes tallied 24 steals, just five shy of the school’s single-game record from 1995. Other notable statistics include outscoring Mount Marty 19-0 in transition and 60-16 in the paint.

The Coyotes improved their season field-goal percentage average up two points to 48.2 percent, which moves them to sixth in the nation in the statistic.

No. 21 South Dakota caps off its four-game home stand at 1 p.m. Sunday when Montana comes to town.

