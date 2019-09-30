Wisconsin felt like the right place for Yankton's Mors

Matthew Mors went with his family on an official visit to Wisconsin this weekend. It didn't take long for him to realize he wanted to be a Badger.

"When I was little, Wisconsin they were playing Kentucky in the Final Four. And I thought that was really cool how they're close and I thought I'd love to be a part of that someday. And it's just crazy that it actually happened. I knew I couldn't pass up on that opportunity," said Mors.

"Seven and a half hour drive and that gave us 14 or 15 hours of drive time to talk about making a decision and how comfortable he felt. And you know I had a feeling on the way there he felt really good about what was going on. And you could definitely tell when we left Madison that he felt really great about the culture and hanging out with the guys, and being with the coaches that he was ready to make that decision," said Ryan Morsm, Matthew's father.

There's a South Dakota connection with Wisconsin in assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, who played at Sioux Falls Roosevelt and also played college basketball in Madison.

"For him being from South Dakota, we have the South Dakota blood, the South Dakota ties with each other. I think we both kind of think alike and have the same mentality, so I think he'll be a really good mentor to me," said Mors.

Mors is already Yankton High School's all-time leading scorer heading into his junior season. And he's glad to get this decision out of the way early.

"I get two years to focus on high school and have some fun. And hopefully we can help bring Yankton some more championships," said Mors.

"Some people say he committed early you know, but really he's been going through this process for quite some time now with him having played varsity basketball since he was a 7th grader," said Ryan.

Mors lead Yankton to their first state boys basketball championship in 40 years when he was a freshman.