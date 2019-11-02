Wolves use strong first half to defeat Marauders

Northern State scored early and often notched 14 points in the first, 18 in the second, ten in the third, and seven in the fourth.

The Wolves scored on their first drive of the contest, running nine plays and trotting 75 yards down the field with a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Hunter Trautman.

The Marauders tied up the contest on the Wolves' following offensive drive on a 55-yard fumble recovery.

Northern extended their lead in the second with a 15-yard rushing touchdown by Isaiah Cherrier, a 13-yard reception by Dakota Larson, and Trautman's second rushing score of the contest.

UMary chipped away at the lead with a passing touchdown of their own however, the NSU offense capped off the half with a 31-yard field goal by Payton Eue, holding a 32-14 lead.

The Marauders' final touchdown of the game came with 9:51 remaining in the third on a 13-yard reception before the Wolves ran away with the game.

Hunter Trautman scrambled through the Marauder defense and stiff-armed an oncoming defender before hitting Greg Lux for the pairs second touchdown of the 2019 season.

Eue added his second field goal, a 29-yard attempt, late in the third quarter and with under two minutes remaining in the contest Chance Olson grabbed his second interception of the game and ran it back 49 yards for the score.

Northern tallied 28 first downs, accumulating 250 yards rushing, 179 yards passing, and 429 yards of total offense without giving up an interception.

The Wolves converted on 6-of-12 third downs and their lone fourth down, while also going a perfect 7-of-7 from the red-zone.

The NSU defense tallied two sacks and held the Marauders to 4-of-12 on third down and 0-of-4 on the fourth.

Northern State heads to Minnesota Crookston next Saturday for the final road game of 2019. Due to field conditions the game has been moved to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks with a 7 p.m. kick versus the Golden Eagles.