Wolves drop home football game to Mavericks 39-7

The two teams were scoreless through the first quarter, however, the Mavericks broke through just nine seconds into the second on a 26-yard touchdown reception. Minnesota State extended its lead with two more touchdowns in the half, sitting on top 22-0. The Mavericks opened the half with their first rushing touchdown with the scoreboard reading 29-0.

Northern answered back midway through the third with a 30-yard touchdown reception by Dakota Larson. MSU added two more touchdowns in the quarter and both teams went scoreless again in the fourth. Northern tallied 77 yards rushing, 49 yards passing, and 126 yards of total offense. The Wolves defense held Maverick leading rusher, Nate Gunn to just 69 yards in the contest. In addition, the Mavericks were only able to convert on 5-of-15 third downs.