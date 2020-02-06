Wuebben leads Gazelles to upset of Harrisburg

Madison Wuebben helped the Yankton Gazelles jump out to a 10-point lead in the first half of Thursday's game against Harrisburg at the Sanford Pentagon.

Brecli Honner scored all 13 of her points in the first half as the Tigers got within 1 at the break. The game was close throughout the second half with Yankton prevailing 60-58, as Wuebben led the way with 18 points. Kelsey Oswald had 12 and Payton Wolfgram 11 for the Gazelles.

Emilee Boyer had 19 for the #2 Tigers whop suffered their first loss of the season.